This Bachelor Contestant Is Pretending to Be Australian to "Stand Out"

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:49 AM

The Bachelor, Bri

ABC

Meet Brianna, who also goes by Bri. She's one of the contestants on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and she greets the 26-year-old reality star with an Australian accent.

"You've got a nice accent," Colton tells her upon their first meeting. "Where are you from?"

"The accent, it's Australian, I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents," she tells him.

"I am," he says.

"I didn't know what you'd think about it," she tells him.

"I love it," a smitten Colton says.

Bri is not Australian, she's from Los Angeles. However, that doesn't stop her from making a splash with an Aussie accent.

"I'm not really Australian," she says. "But you have to do what you can to stand out!"

And that's why, ladies and gentlemen, we know we're in for a pretty absurd season of The Bachelor.

Bri's official bio from ABC states she's a 24-year-old model from Southern California and "much more than a pretty face." She played soccer for eight years, enjoys hiking, camping and snowboarding. Her biggest dating fear, according to ABC, is farting too loudly.

Reaction to Bri's use of the Australian accent elicited a wide-range of reactions on Twitter.

It's true, she's not lying...

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

