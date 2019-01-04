Jim Parsons Gets Real About Why He Was Ready for The Big Bang Theory to End

Parting can be such sweet sorrow, but for Jim Parsons and The Big Bang Theory it had to happen.

In Entertainment Weekly's cover story on the end of the hit CBS comedy, Parsons opened up about why he decided not to pursue a 13th season of the ratings juggernaut.

"It's both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn't feel like there is anything left on the table," Parsons told EW. "Not that we couldn't keep doing it, but it feels like we've chewed all the meat off this bone. I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life."