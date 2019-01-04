EXCLUSIVE!

How Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Plan to "Kill" at the Golden Globes

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 5:45 AM

Sandra Oh is understandably "terrified" to co-host the 2019 Golden Globes.

In fact, she told E! News' Zuri Hall yesterday, "I have so many stomach problems right now!"

Oh's co-host Andy Samberg, meanwhile, joked he's "so chill" in the days leading up to the big show. "Like, we've got it. It's all under control. We just have to write the whole show, rehearse it, get all our clothes for it and then also do it," he deadpanned. "But other than that, it's done!"

In reality, Samberg admitted he was simply acting calm to ease Oh's nerves.

"I think that's exactly what's happening," she said. "Oh I think that's exactly what is happening."

Samberg has plenty of hosting experience, but he's not giving Oh any pointers. "There's no advice that Sandra needs from me. She knows exactly what she's doing. She's a G.D. pro," he said. "I'm mostly excited to be onstage and get to go watch her kill it. It's going to be super fun."

Asked what viewers can expect from the award show, Oh admitted she didn't yet know.

"We're still in the process of creating it. I cannot tell you how terrifying and how exciting it is," she told E! News. "So, for me, I'm an actor stepping into a room of 15 writers. Everyone is so smart and so talented! You can see all these ideas and jokes and all these bits coming up from them and just the excitement of that creativity, it's been fantastic to be around! We just want to take energy and bring it onstage, and make it a great place for people to have a good time."

To find out what the co-hosts plan to wear, watch the exclusive video interview now.

