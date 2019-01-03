Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Using a Different Surrogate for Baby No. 4

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And another baby makes six!

It was revealed this week that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate. "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy," a source told E! News, confirming the exciting baby news. "She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

The insider added, "They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."

Read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate

The couple welcomed their third baby, Chicago West, via a surrogate in Jan. 2018. Kim and Kanye are also parents to North West, 5, and Saint West, 3.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

E! News has also learned that Kim and Kanye are using a different surrogate than the surrogate they worked with for Chicago's birth. An insider tells us that the original surrogate that carried Chicago got pregnant on her own and Kim picked a new surrogate over the summer.

Another insider also shares with E! News that Kimye just recently began telling their friends about the baby news.

"They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else," the source says. "Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Read

Kim Kardashian's Baby News Is ''Heavily Influencing'' Her Sisters' Pregnancy Plans

During a March 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers got to see Kim's first surrogate meeting her family for the first time.

"So my surrogate is in town for a doctor's appointment, so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world, just for her safety," Kim said on the episode. "This has been such a long journey for us and something that I wanted for so long and I share everything with my family." 

"This experience, going into it, I really didn't know what to expect, 'cause I don't really know anyone that's gone through this," Kim went on to share. "It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it's so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I'm just so grateful."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Babies , Couples , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Winter Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

6 Swimsuits That Made Celebs Look Hot This Winter

Kenny King

Bachelor Nation Fan-Favorite Kenny King Finally Finds Love

The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood: I'm More Than Just the Virgin Bachelor

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Is ''Dating'' Dancing With the Stars Partner Artem Chigvintsev: What We Know

Nancy Pelosi, granddaughter Bella

Nancy Pelosi's Granddaughter Can't Contain Her Excitement at House Vote

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Here's What's Really Going on Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Jax Taylor, James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.