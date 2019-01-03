Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Using a Different Surrogate for Baby No. 4

E! News has also learned that Kim and Kanye are using a different surrogate than the surrogate they worked with for Chicago's birth. An insider tells us that the original surrogate that carried Chicago got pregnant on her own and Kim picked a new surrogate over the summer.

Another insider also shares with E! News that Kimye just recently began telling their friends about the baby news.

"They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else," the source says. "Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."