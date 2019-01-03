Nikki Bella Is ''Dating'' Dancing With the Stars Partner Artem Chigvintsev: What We Know

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 2:33 PM

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

David Livingston/Getty Images

Nikki Bella appears to be moving on after her split from John Cena, with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev!

The 35-year-old Total Bellas star and wrestler partnered with the Russian-American pro dancer on season 25 of the ABC dance competition series in 2017 and the two were the sixth couple to be eliminated. A source told E! News that they kept in touch after the season was over and are currently dating. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.

Chigvintsev, 36, is seen on a dinner date with Bella and the two also ride a motorcycle together in the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Total Bellas.

Last month, Bella told E! News her dating life was "not going well," adding, "But I guess I'm not really looking. I'm enjoying being single, but I'm not really living up to the perks of a single life."

Bella and Cena, 41, got engaged in April 2017, five months before she competed on Dancing With the Stars, and split last April after six years together. They later reconciled but broke up again in July.

More than a month ago, Bella was romantically linked to Bachelorette star Peter Kraus. The two got set up on a date that will also air on Total Bellas new season.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

