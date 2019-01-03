More Stars, More Fun! Busy Tonight to Welcome Michelle Williams, Connie Britton & More in 2019

Grab your Mr. Nightgown and a margarita as it's time to celebrate!

Today E! announced the star studded line up that Busy Tonight (returning Monday, Jan. 7) has in store for 2019. As you surely saw, the Busy Philipps-helmed talk show started off strong by landing several notable names—including (but not limited to) Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Tracee Ellis Ross. Of course, who could forget when Oprah Winfrey called into Busy Tonight?

And from what we've learned there's only more fun to come.

Not only is Busy's A-list BFF Michelle Williams slated to appear on Busy Tonight, but so will Connie Britton, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Van Ness and many more.