Celeb Fashion Trends That Are Already Making an Impact in 2019

It's a new year and new you. Now, you need a wardrobe that shows it.

You don't have to start over, per se. Hitting the refresh button on your wardrobe simply requires adding a few statement pieces that are on trend. Do you wear denim on the daily? Perhaps it's time to add a fresh silhouette to your collection. Are you obsessed with shoes? It's time to treat yo' self to a new pair that will prove your footwear prowess. Are you a budding influencer? Gigi Hadid has a color palette that will make your Instagram post pop.

Thankfully, you don't have to go far to figure out what's going to be hot this year. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi have done the work for us with epic street style.