Celeb Fashion Trends That Are Already Making an Impact in 2019

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 1:26 PM

It's a new year and new you. Now, you need a wardrobe that shows it.

You don't have to start over, per se. Hitting the refresh button on your wardrobe simply requires adding a few statement pieces that are on trend. Do you wear denim on the daily? Perhaps it's time to add a fresh silhouette to your collection. Are you obsessed with shoes? It's time to treat yo' self to a new pair that will prove your footwear prowess. Are you a budding influencer? Gigi Hadid has a color palette that will make your Instagram post pop.  

Thankfully, you don't have to go far to figure out what's going to be hot this year. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi have done the work for us with epic street style. 

Check the our predicted 2019 celebrity fashion trends below!

Reflective Sportswear

Sportswear is taking a futuristic approach in 2019. The material that was reserved nighttime bikers and runners is now a major fashion statement. We've spotted Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wearing athletic suits with an iridescent hue. Plus, with the Forever 21 x NASA partnership and Balenciaga championing the trend, we're sure to see much more of it this year.

Forever 21 x NASA Metallic Cargo Pants, $39.90

Balenciaga Silver Reflective Track Pants, $795

Wide-Leg Denim

Skinny jeans are a thing of the past. Now, after mom and straight-leg denim reigned 2018, wide-leg silhouettes are making their way to the forefront. Based on Yara Shahidi's look, we understand why. They're effortlessly cool, comfortable and standout.

Topshop Light Blue Wide Leg Jeans, Now $24

Katherine Hamnett London Anita High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, Now $136

Bold, Bright Colors

Being fearless with your color choices is necessary if you want to be a trendsetter in 2019 (See: Gigi Hadid). Neon hues made their debut as a trend to watch in 2018. However, this trend is expected to grow throughout the year. Prepare for summer '19 to be lit!

Naomi Top, $62

Krost Crew Neck, $180

Cowboy Boots

Yeehaw! Cowboy boots are a must-have for 2019. Whether you go all out with the knee-high version or swap out your ankle boots for a pair like Jaime King's, you'll show your fashion prowess with this celeb-loved trend.

Zara Heeled Cowboy Ankle Boots, $89.90

Schutz S-South Pointed Black Leather, $255

