Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Expecting a Baby Boy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The littlest Hill is on his way!
Newlyweds Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are expecting a baby together, the two stars announced on Thursday. Simon, who Hill married in April, is pregnant with a boy.
"Soooo, we've been keeping a secret..." the Suits star wrote on social media. "The Littlest Hill is coming soon #ItsABoy."
The expectant Ballers actress shared a matching announcement over on her Instagram account, featuring professional shots of her baby bump and the star couple reading a Dr. Seuss books in bed. Too cute!
Hill noted that his wife is 21 weeks along and their baby is due in May. "#GodIsSoGood #ExceedinglyAbundantly #Grateful," the thrilled SAG Award winner added in a comment.
Just months ago, the pair tied the knot exactly a year after the West Wing and Pysch alum popped the question to his off-screen leading lady.
"One year ago today," Simon shared on their wedding day, "you asked me to marry you. If you asked me 1,000 more times, I would give you 1,000 more yes's! You are my absolute dream come true and I thank God EVERY day for you, your love, your support, your patience, and your kindness. Lord knows marrying me will require patience. I love you my King. And I can't wait to marry you."
Now, it's time for their next milestone. Congratulations you two!