Lily Allen and MC Meridian Dan Break Up After 3 Years

It's over between pop singer Lily Allen and her boyfriend MC Meridian Dan.
The two started dating three years ago. On Wednesday, Allen said on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast that she and Dan have split.
"I'm single, for the first time since I was about 15," she said. 'We've been broken up for about three weeks."
"It's just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven't called him and been like, 'Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?' means that it's big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems," she continued. "So the fact that I'm dealing with it all on my own, I'm growing up."
A day before the podcast was released, Dan posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself sitting on a couch covered by a sheet.
"Like many 2018 wasn't my best one but towards the end of it I stopped trying and started sowing a few seeds that are going to come to life later this year," he wrote. "New friends, business partners and collaborators; Nice of you to join the team - Organic Always. Old and long standing ones... Still got love for ya and thanks for riding with me even though I'm a difficult dude to work out sometimes. To everyone else. I wish you all the best in 2019."
In October, Allen had told E! News, when asked about her relationship with Dan, "I am very happy. Life's good. I'm in a good place."
The breakup comes seven months after Allen finalized a divorce from husband Sam Cooper, father of their daughters Ethel, 7, and Marnie, who will turn 6 next week. The former couple were together for five years.
"I've just come back from a tour in America, which is where I was when things went wrong with me and Sam," she said on the podcast. "And the same thing happened in my current relationship. I mean, I didn't take loads of drugs and have lots of sex with other people."
Allen states in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly, released last year, that she hired female escorts for sex while she was on tour while married to Cooper. She wrote on Instagram, "I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore."
"But I think that people deal with touring and stuff differently," she said on the podcast. "And I'm a real home person—I love home comforts and I love my children and I love routine and so to be taken out of that and to be on the tour bus in the middle of nowhere without that sounding board and that person to talk to every day, I just became very lost."