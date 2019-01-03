Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom Feud Just Got Uglier Behind the Scenes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 11:07 AM

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Jim Smeal/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

New year, new drama.

It's no secret that Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry aren't the best of friends. While they may be on Teen Mom 2 together, the pair doesn't exactly see eye to eye on many issues.

With a new season kicking off later this month, some fans may be hoping that 2019 will bring a fresh start for the pair. From the looks of things, it's just not the case.

It all started when Kailyn took to Twitter and confirmed a report that says crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle's shoots because they're afraid of her husband David Eason.

"I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons," she wrote on Twitter.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

As it turns out, Jenelle may have seen the comments and tried to set the record straight on Instagram Stories.

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Instagram

"MTV doesn't even come to my house to film, where David is. I solely film with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved," she explained. "This was my contract 'terms' to begin with. Everyone still has to make a huge deal about David when he isn't involved."

Jenelle continued, "My husband DOES NOT interfere with filming. Producers get angry when David is going to be at my child's soccer games, or if I go to LA to do business, etc….they CHOOSE not to come."

Last year, David was fired from Teen Mom after making headlines for his homophobic tweets. Jenelle would later defend her husband saying he "doesn't hate people from the LGBT community."

Ultimately, the MTV reality star wasn't impressed with Kailyn's latest comments today.

"Then you got this dumb c--t tweeting about me again to make herself relevant…all you have to worry about is my babygirl," she shared on Instagram Stories before delivering a guide on how to handle haters. Step one: "Don't let ANYONE bring you down."

Teen Mom 2 kicks off a brand-new season January 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

