Amandla Stenberg's Interracial Nazi Love Story Movie Sparks Backlash on Twitter

"Nazi's and those who love them are not deserving of being humanised/sanitised. They don't need to be immortalised by film. Their love is not revolutionary or beautiful!" one Twitter user argued.

"Dear Amandla, Fire your agent. A Nazi love story? Really girl?," another critic wrote online.

"Welp! 2 hours of my life I'll never get back. Cheers to this absolute dumpster fire of a movie," a comment read.

"Amma Asante needs to explain this one because I don't understand," a viewer tweeted. "The second half of the movie had a lot of good emotional moments since they were literally in a labor camp. But the entire premise is extremely problematic."

Some pointed out a particular scene in the film in which Stenberg's character refers to jazz music as "n---a music." "The QUESTIONS....THAT I HAVE...FOR AMMA ASANTE, GORL," a Twitter user retorted.

Film critic Danielle Solzman wondered if the film's story could have been told a different way. "The question that I keep going back to is this: Was it really necessary to use a relationship with a Nazi as the film's backdrop? Could they have told such a story in a way that focused on Leyna without trying to humanize these people who killed Jew after Jew without any kind of mercy or remorse? I'd like to think so," Solzman wrote online in September 2018.