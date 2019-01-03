90 Day Fiancé's Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé stars Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield!

E! News has confirmed that the reality duo, who starred on the first season of the TLC series and later returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Axel Mayfield. Paola gave birth to son Axel, weighing in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., just after midnight on New Year's Day.

"We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year's baby, and we wouldn't change our experience for anything else," the couple shared with People.