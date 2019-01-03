6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

Ariana Grande is about to make Coachella 2019 a pop culture event to remember.

Late last night, fans were treated to the full lineup for this year's arts and music festival.

While Childish Gambino was rumored to be attending, many were completely shocked to see Ariana headlining night three of the star-studded festival.

"Humbled and excited as all hell @Coachella," the 25-year-old shared on Twitter. "Thank U."

What else is cool about this booking? Ariana will be making history when she takes the stage in Indio, Calif., this coming April.

"See you in the [desert]. @arianagrande 4th female to ever headline and the youngest headliner in the history of the festival!" Scooter Braun shared on Instagram. "History congrats Ari. #coachella."