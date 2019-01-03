6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 10:22 AM
Ariana Grande is about to make Coachella 2019 a pop culture event to remember.
Late last night, fans were treated to the full lineup for this year's arts and music festival.
While Childish Gambino was rumored to be attending, many were completely shocked to see Ariana headlining night three of the star-studded festival.
"Humbled and excited as all hell @Coachella," the 25-year-old shared on Twitter. "Thank U."
What else is cool about this booking? Ariana will be making history when she takes the stage in Indio, Calif., this coming April.
"See you in the [desert]. @arianagrande 4th female to ever headline and the youngest headliner in the history of the festival!" Scooter Braun shared on Instagram. "History congrats Ari. #coachella."
While details about her set list and overall performance remain top-secret, we're already getting pumped for her gig. In fact, here are six things we hope to see once the sun goes down later this spring.
Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
Bring Them Out: It's no secret that Ariana has countless hits over her career. But some of the songs we hear on the radio are epic collaborations. We're not playing favorites but to go along with girl power, we would love Nicki Minaj to stop by for "Side to Side" and Jessie J to join the ladies for "Bang Bang."
She's Got the Look: When you think Coachella fashion, flower crowns, denim cutoffs and glitter may come to mind. But what if you're one of the biggest performers of the entire festival? We're looking forward to Ariana's costume changes, unique hairstyles and some new trends that everyone will be sporting in the summer months to come.
Youtube
"Thank U, Next" Comes to Life: It's the music video we couldn't stop talking about. When Ariana released the official music video for her song, fans couldn't stop talking about the Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On references. We don't expect the casts from each movie to come together at Coachella. But is it too much to ask for Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and/or Gabrielle Union to be involved in the show somehow, someway?
Debut New Music: Although she will be in the middle of her Sweetener World Tour, Ariana will obviously bring plenty of surprises and changes to her Coachella gig. With YouTube streaming the shows and thousands upon thousands of fans in the audience, we think it's a great time to debut new music.
Republic Records
Biggest Fan: For such a big event, we have a feeling Ariana's family will want to visit the desert and see her perform live. So what does this mean for us? Awesome videos of mama Joan Grande dancing from the side stage and brother Frankie Grande singing and dancing to every word. What is family for anyways?
Paging Kris Jenner: When "Thank U, Next" comes on during the set, we just have one request: Please have cameras pan to Kris Jenner filming Ariana's Coachella gig from the audience. You're doing amazing, sweetie.
