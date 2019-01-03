Justin Bieber Sings a "Sexual Healing" Serenade for Hailey Baldwin

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 10:15 AM

Justin Bieber clearly knows how to set the mood. 

The 24-year-old singer enjoyed a night out with Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday and couldn't resist serenading his leading lady. The impromptu concert took place at the Montage Beverly Hills in California around 6:15 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Bieber had been waiting for the valet to bring around his Lamborghini when the Grammy winner decided to belt out Marvin Gaye's 1982 hit "Sexual Healing."

"She was cracking up," an insider said, "perhaps a bit embarrassed but still very happy and taken by it. There is clearly a lot of love in her eyes when she is around him. He was singing pretty [loudly]. You could hear it from a good distance." 

At one point, Bieber even roped in a nearby bystander to help with his routine. He held the stranger's hand and wrapped his arm around him. 

"Justin was in a great mood," the source continued. "He put his arm around a man nearby as they snapped a selfie together and then Hailey joined them for a photo, as well."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

Bieber and Baldwin kept it cute and casual for their date night. The 22-year-old model rocked a gray hoodie and black jacket, which she paired with black pants, black sneakers and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her hubby donned sweatpants and a yellow Drew House sweatshirt. He accessorized his look with a white baseball cap and sneakers. After their date, the two headed over to a friend' house, where there seemed to be a small get-together.

There must be something about the Montage Beverly Hills that gets Bieber in the singing mood. Not only would he bring Selena Gomez there for dates (as recently as last Valentine's Day), but he also serenaded her there. Bieber performed a rendition of "My Girl" for his ex back in 2015.

