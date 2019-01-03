It Wasn't Over! The Notebook Is Heading to Broadway

The Notebook wasn't over and it still isn't over...because it's heading to Broadway!

More than a decade since Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamsstole hearts all over the world bringing Nicholas Sparks' characters to life, the beloved story is reaching yet another new generation by way of the stage.

Ingrid Michaelson, who has been writing the music for the upcoming show, announced the news on Today alongside Hoda Kotb on Thursday morning.

"I'm writing a musical and the musical is The Notebook," she enthusiastically revealed.