It Wasn't Over! The Notebook Is Heading to Broadway

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Notebook GIF

New Line Cinema

The Notebook wasn't over and it still isn't over...because it's heading to Broadway!

More than a decade since Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamsstole hearts all over the world bringing Nicholas Sparks' characters to life, the beloved story is reaching yet another new generation by way of the stage. 

Ingrid Michaelson, who has been writing the music for the upcoming show, announced the news on Today alongside Hoda Kotb on Thursday morning. 

"I'm writing a musical and the musical is The Notebook," she enthusiastically revealed. 

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

The "Girls Chase Boys" songstress also revealed This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter is writing the book for the show. According to the musician, she's been working on the music for about a year and a half and now could finally share the big news. 

While the star is no stranger to music, this type of project is unique. "It's so different when you're writing for a character," she told Kotb. "It's been really different and really interesting for me to write from these perspectives and just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory—I can't stop writing them. I'm gonna have too many."

The Notebook GIF

New Line Cinema

Hey, the more songs, the merrier! However, when we'll get to hear the remains to be confirmed. 

In the meantime, we'll brush up on our "If you're a bird, I'm a bird" speech. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Notebook , Movies , , Broadway , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amandla Stenberg, Where Hands Touch

Amandla Stenberg's Interracial Nazi Love Story Movie Sparks Backlash on Twitter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Roller-Coaster Journey From Jersey Shore to Fatherhood and Family Vacation

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Bird Box: 10 Differences Between the Book and the Movie

Paola Mayfield, Russ Mayfield, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome a Baby Boy

Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

ustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Sings a "Sexual Healing" Serenade for Hailey Baldwin

The Masked Singer

Who Are The Masked Singer Celebrity Contestants? These Are Our Best Guesses

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.