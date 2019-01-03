James Middleton and His New Girlfriend Heat Up the Beach With PDA

No need for sun in St. Barts—James Middleton is bringing plenty of the heat with his new girlfriend.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's 31-year-old younger brother appears to have a new lady in his life, according to new snaps of him and a mystery woman smooching atop a platform in the sea while vacationing on the island.

The pair was spotted on Wednesday embracing in a kiss, James donning swim trunks and his date sporting a red bikini. In a picturesque moment, the woman was also photographed leaning on Middleton's chest as he held and kissed her head. How romantic!

It looks like James kicked off 2019 with plenty of love.