Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Costume Was a New Album Easter Egg

Are you ready for...a new Taylor Swift album?

As the superstar singer bids farewell to her reputation era, she continues to tease her "next chapter." When T.Swift took the stage at October's 2018 AMAs, where she won multiple awards, the "End Game" artist gave fans hope for what's to come.

"I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I'm so—to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one," Swift said of her reputation era. "I'm so happy that this means that you like this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something, I'm even more excited about the next chapter."