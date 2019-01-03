GMA Day's Sara Haines Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 7:14 AM

Sara Haines, Good Morning America, GMA

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Sara Haines.

The GMA Day host is pregnant with her third child. She and her husband, Max Shifrin, plan to welcome the little bundle of joy in July. The baby will join children Sandra Grace Shifrin, 1, and Alec Richard Shifrin, 2. 

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," Haines told People, who broke the news. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful." 

The sex of the child has yet to be revealed.

The baby news is just one of the many milestones Haines has experienced over the past few months. In August, the TV host bid adieu to The View to host GMA Day with Michael Strahan. The third-hour morning show premiered that September.

However, it looks like her replacement is also expecting. Just yesterday, Abby Hunstman revealed she's pregnant with twins—a boy and a girl.

Read

Sara Haines Returns to The View After Maternity Leave—and She Has Baby Photos

The newest family member will debut almost five years after Haines and her hubby tied the knot. It looks like Haines has learned a few lessons from her first two kiddos, too.

"You realize they're more resilient in that no one knows what they're doing the first time," she previously said on The View about caring for a newborn. "You just know everyone else has it figured out and you don't. This time you're like, 'Oh, it's a club where no-one knows what's happening.'"

Congratulations to the happy family!

