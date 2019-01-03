Bandersnatch Star Will Poulter Taking Twitter Break for His Mental Health

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 6:05 AM

Will Poulter, Bandersnatch

Netflix

Will Poulter is taking a break from the tweets. 

The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message for his thousands of followers. "In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter," he wrote in an iPhone note shared online. 

The 25-year-old Revenant star continued, "Before I do, I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce."

While the star did not specify what exactly had driven him to log off, he did note his goal to find balance for his mental health. 

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It's a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media," Poulter continued. 

However, this is not a complete Twitter goodbye. "I don't want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organizations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullyingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others," he added. 

"I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone."

As the actor concluded, "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."

The star seemingly referenced his new interactive Netflix film, currently streaming, in which viewers can make choices throughout the film that will take them on different paths to various endings. 

