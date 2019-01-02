Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline 2019 Coachella Music Festival

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 8:34 PM

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

The wait is finally over.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was announced on Wednesday night after months of speculation. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are going to be performing at the show, along with dozens of other artists like The Pixies, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Solange and Khalid.

It is rumored that Kanye West was going to be one of the artists who would headline, but, according to reports, negotiations fell through in the finals weeks leading up to the announcement. Apparently, Ye wanted to change up the traditional stage design, but this was not possible since other musicians needed a stage too. So, Kanye reportedly chose to walk, rather than sacrifice his artistic liberty.

Kanye wasn't the only artist who was believed to be performing at the popular music and arts fest. Rihanna and Justin Timberlakewere among the names whispered among avid attendees, which surely drove advanced ticket sales. 

Photos

Best Celebrity Style From Coachella 2018

Tickets for the highly-anticipated festival sold out months ago, as the passes went on sale in June and were quickly bought out. Those who were lucky enough to nab the prized passes will be dancing and singing along to hit songs in April during either the first or second weekend, which take place on April 12-14 and 19-21 respectively. 

More passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Musicians aren't the only ones that concert-goers look forward to seeing at the festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif. Celebrities flock to the desert locale in their most fashionable festival attire, like last year when Justin Bieber wore a funky Hawaiian shirt to jam out to his favorite artists. 

Last year's concert is a hard act to beat, since Beyoncébrought the house down with her Destiny's Child reunion and Cardi B performed pregnant. However with these headliners performing, they may set the bar even higher. 

