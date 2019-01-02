Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline 2019 Coachella Music Festival

The wait is finally over.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was announced on Wednesday night after months of speculation. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are going to be performing at the show, along with dozens of other artists like The Pixies, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Solange and Khalid.

It is rumored that Kanye West was going to be one of the artists who would headline, but, according to reports, negotiations fell through in the finals weeks leading up to the announcement. Apparently, Ye wanted to change up the traditional stage design, but this was not possible since other musicians needed a stage too. So, Kanye reportedly chose to walk, rather than sacrifice his artistic liberty.

Kanye wasn't the only artist who was believed to be performing at the popular music and arts fest. Rihanna and Justin Timberlakewere among the names whispered among avid attendees, which surely drove advanced ticket sales.