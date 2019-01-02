This School of Rock Cast Reunion Will Make You Feel Super Old

The band is getting back together.

Okay, so the School of Rock band is not really getting back together, but they did reunite over the holidays.

It's been over fifteen years since the cast filmed the Jack Black movie, so they decided to get together again for old time's sake. And, boy, does time fly! Gone are the baby-faced kids and in their place are full-fledged adults. Seven of the cast members bunched together for a photo in a New York City bar, where they caught up over a round of beers and snacks.

Not everyone was able to make it to the reunion in New York City though. iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove was noticeably missing, as well as a few others.

Nonetheless, the crew made the most of their time together and made sure to share their reunion to social media.