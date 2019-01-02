Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are "Spending Time Apart" After Split Speculation

It appears this may be the end of an era for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Zigi fans were beginning to speculate that they split up because it had been a decent amount of time since the couple was photographed together. Sadly, the news might be true. A source informed E! News that the 25-year-old singer and Victoria's Secret model "have been spending apart since early November."

The insider said the two of them "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now."

According to the source, they have "both been really focused on themselves and their separate careers," hence the time apart. Zayn has been "in the studio recording new music and pushing out his new album" whereas the 23-year-old model has been focusing a lot of time on herself.

The source explained to E! News that Hadid's schedule "slowed down after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show."

There were some murmurs about their relationship around the time of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show because Zayn was not in attendance. A source told E! News at the time, though, that his absence from the show didn't mean anything about their relationship status. "Everything is going smoothly, they are just trying to keep it more under the radar. It's no surprise that Zayn didn't attend the VS show. He is not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going."

Hadid and Zayn had also been "keeping their relationship more private," according to the source.

Speaking of private, the "Pillow Talk" artist doesn't follow her on Instagram anymore. But Zayn has never been one to want to label anything. He told GQ in July, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

So what has she been up to since the November show? A lot of family time, it seems. The first source said Hadid "has been spending a lot of time with her family on Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania and in New York City being very low-key."

Hadid's social media profiles fit that statement because most of her Instagram photos have been of her with horses and her family. Similarly, her last picture with Zayn was posted on Oct. 21. She shared a selfie of the two of them cuddling and smiling and said she was "flyin home to my happy place."

The insider continued, "They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other. They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."

Zigi broke up back in March after two years together, but the couple reconciled about a month later after they were seen kissing in New York. When they first broke up, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer tweeted, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul."

Work was reportedly a major factor in their March breakup as well.

In June, when Zigi was officially back together, a source said that the two of them were in a "much better place."

