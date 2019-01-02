Moët & Chandon Returning to 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet to ''Toast for a Cause''

The time has come to star polishing those champagne glasses in anticipation of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, and rest assured there will be no shortage of Moët & Chandon to fill them.

There's more to celebrate, though, as the "Champagne of Cinema" Moët & Chandon is marking its 10th year exclusively on the Golden Globes red carpet with its philanthropic initiative, "Toast for a Cause." Now a highly-anticipated staple at the annual ceremony, the program gives nominees an opportunity to raise a toast with Moët & Chandon's Imperial Minis in support of their favorite charities.

For each toast raised, Moët & Chandon donates $1,000 to the chosen charity in the nominee's name. More than 200 nominees have participated in the philanthropic initiative, including Kendall Jenner, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.