These New Girl Scout Cookies Will Make Your New Year Even Sweeter

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 4:17 PM
Girl Scouts of the USA
Scream it over the loudspeaker, the radio, the airwaves: Girl Scout Cookie season is officially upon us!
It's time to start lining up for those Thin Mints, Caramel deLites (also known as Samoas), Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Trefoils and more. Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Wednesday that there's a new cookie in town and it's a total return to a classic. Plus, it's great for those with some food sensitivities.
World: meet the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. This new addition joins Toffee-tastic as another gluten-free option. According Girl Scout's website, the caramel cookie has "rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie."
The organization does more than merely sell tasty treats that people look forward to year-round.
The program "fuels girls' development of entrepreneurial and essential life skills, and the cookie earnings power amazing experiences for girl members."
"Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. "When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers, you're also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer."
Acevedo added, "Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, cookie customers help fund life-changing Girl Scout experiences while building the next generation of female entrepreneurs."
These cookies don't just provide nostalgia and a perfect dessert for the hoi polloi all while empowering young women and girls to develop business skills. Rather, they've proven to be fan favorites of quite an elite clientele—guests at The Oscars.
In 2016, Oscars host Chris Rock brought his daughters out and urged his fellow celebrities to "reach into your millionaire pockets" and buy some cookies. He told that night's Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, "Leo! You made 30 million, come on."
Well, it worked quite well.
Kate Winslet held onto her box of Tagalongs while Morgan Freeman tried to be sneaky while grabbing a Thin Mint next to Michael Keaton. Vice star Christian Bale seemed to enjoy his box of the mint chocolate cookies as well.
Talk about a perfect mid-show snack.
In March,Donald Glover met a cookie-selling fan named Charity Joy Harrison who parodied his song "Redbone" to help her sell more cookies. It got Childish Gambino's attention (even better, she's apparently from Atlanta) and she surprised the rapper on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Glover helped Charity reach her cookie selling goal and bought 113 boxes of cookies.
Instead of buying a variety of boxes, he stuck with his favorite. "Obviously Thin Mints. Those are the best," he told Stephen Colbert and the Girl Scout. "You can put them in the refrigerator. I'll take them all."
Happy cookie season!
