Taylor Swift Bids Farewell to Her reputation Era By Shutting Down App

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 3:22 PM

It's the end of an era, the reputation era that is.

While Taylor Swift continues to tease her "next chapter," she's also turning the page on her most successful era to date. And as she bids farewell to reputation, Swift's saying goodbye to her app, The Swift Life. In a post to Swift fans on Wednesday, the app announced that it would be officially shutting down on Feb. 1.

"Over a year ago, we launched The Swift Life alongside Taylor's critically acclaimed, 6th studio album, reputation," the statement begins. "It provided a creative and inclusive place for Taylor and her fans to connect with each other while expressing themselves in a uniquely interactive community."

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable reputation Tour Moments

"As the reputation era comes to an end, our time on The Swift Life will be ending too," the announcement continues. "The app is no longer available to download and on February 1, 2019 The Swift Life will shut down. Current fans have until this date to utilize the virtual currency they've accumulated. Effective immediately, no new in-app purchases will be permitted."

The announcement also thanks all the dedicated fans who downloaded the app and engaged with the T.Swift community.

For those who are upset about the news, remember, you can watch the reputation concert movie on Netflix right now! And if you've already watched, check out all of the tidbits you might've missed in the film HERE!

