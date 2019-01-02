Grown-ish Star Yara Shahidi Teases Unexpected Directions in Season 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready for sophomore year!

Grown-ish returns tonight for Zoey's second year of college, and not too much has changed since freshman year. At the end of the first season, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) chose Luca (Luka Sabbat) over Cash (Da'Vinchi) and Aaron (Trevor Jackson), who were all vying for her heart, but as Shahidi reminded E!'s Zuri Hall when she visited the set of the Freeform show, real life is very different from the chase. 

"Similar to the first season, [Zoey] goes in with the idea of what school should be, and having gone through the ringer last season, she feels like she should come into sophomore year with a little more in control, and that doesn't always happen for her," Shahidi teases. "But what's fun is that, I think going in having already made her decision about Luca, means that you now get to experience the life stuff of what it's like to actually be in a relationship with somebody. So it's no longer the fun of the chase that we experienced last season, but it's just what it means when you actually start talking to somebody." 

Photos

TV Shows You Can Watch in a Day

Zoey made her choice right before the end of the school year, so it's been a whole summer since then. Shahidi says we'll see the show go some directions she thinks will really surprise the audience. 

"She makes a lot of major life decisions," she teases, explaining that Zoey will finally step out of her pattern of freaking out when things get out of her control. 

Sabbat says his role this season is "way more serious," but the show is a lot funnier. To hear from him, hit play on the video below. 

Grown-ish premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on Freeform. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: What You Need to Know About Fox's Star-Studded Singing Competition

Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Aw! Snooki's Kids Hold a Sonogram of Baby No. 3 in This Cute Photo

Gotham

Gotham Stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie Reflect on Their 5-Year Journey With the Dark Knight

Sex Education

Netflix's Sex Education Looks Like It'll Be Your New Comedy Favorite

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.