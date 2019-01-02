Sophia Grace May Be a Rapper, but Rosie Is Marching to Her Own Beat

Kids, they grow up so fast these days!

Earlier today, pop culture fans woke up to a brand-new song and video from Sophia Grace titled "Can't Sleep."

"People saying they want me to be the same as I was before," the 15-year-old performer said at the beginning of the video. "It annoys me because I'm not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I'm different and that's not who I am, so I want to show people I'm a different person now and I've changed, but that's OK because everyone changes."

In other words, the former British child star who went viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is no longer interested in pink tutus and covering Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."

It got us thinking of another beloved child star who was Sophia Grace's right hand girl. Yes, we're talking about Rosie McClelland.