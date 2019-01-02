Netflix Warns People Not to Do the Bird Box Challenge

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 12:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix

Netflix should have probably included a "Don't try this at home" warning before releasing Bird Box...

The post-apocalyptic psychological thriller dropped on the streaming service late last month and sees Sandra Bullock playing a mom who wears a blindfold to avoid seeing mysterious forces that cause people to commit suicide, as she tries to save her children by leading them through dangerous terrain.

Naturally, many viewers were like, "Is that a double dare?" and "Challenge accepted." The film inspired them to take on the #BirdBoxChallenge, taking on everyday tasks blindfolded. Some took it too far, ending up running close to traffic, and even accidentally causing their kids to run into walls.

Read

Sandra Bullock's Bird Box Trailer Is a Non-Stop Scare

After the challenge went viral, Netflix issued a warning to viewers about Bird Box.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the company tweeted on Wednesday. "We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophia Grace and Rosie, 2012

Sophia Grace May Be a Rapper, but Rosie Is Marching to Her Own Beat

Busy Philipps, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

All the Details on E!'s 2019 Golden Globes Coverage—Including a Live Busy Tonight Post-Award Show Special!

Ed Sheeran

You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Snuggle Up on New Year's Getaway to Aspen

Colleen Ballinger, Erik Stocklin

YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Reveals She Secretly Got Married

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace

Here's What's Really Going on With Kate Middleton's Stylist

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 4: Everything We Know

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.