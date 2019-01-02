Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 11:54 AM
Celebrities are starting 2019 on the right foot.
If you're thinking about refreshing your 2018 wardrobe for the new year, Hollywood stars are already on it, revealing trends and fashion statements that you'll want to copy.
Over the weekend, stars like Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale brought in the new year in epic fashion. To recap, Kendall, who attended Drake's star-studded New Year's Eve bash with boyfriend Ben Simmons, reasserted the impact of a growing trend: neon colors. Mariah, as a true diva, wore a outfit that sparkled brighter than the NYC ball drop. Dua Lipa demonstrated a new way to wear lingerie out. The inspiration was endless and mesmerizing.
Check out the best dressed on NYE in the gallery below!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a major statement with body-hugging, black PVC pants and the Naomi Top from I.AM.GIA. To finish her look, she opted for loose, glam curls, green eye liner and matching statement earrings.
The You star also opted for neon in a pink, sportswear-inspired dress with cutouts.
The singer picked the ultimate NYE dress, sporting a sparkling, floor-length dress.
Love lingerie? You'll love the singer's take on NYE fashion, which included a metallic dress with lace trimming that covered her front and rear.
Here's proof you can wear espadrilles in the winter. The model wore her traditionally summer shoes with a cream-toned, sparking mini dress.
We were so mesmerized by Madison's dazzling mini dress that we almost the model behind her. Kaia, is that you?
