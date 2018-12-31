Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Why is it that PJs are so comfortable?

OK, we know that's a silly question—the whole point is comfort. Let's just say we would wear them all day, every day if that was allowed. Since it is the season to snuggle and hibernate, not to mention there's no such thing as too many PJs, we put together this list. The best part? All of 'em are under $50. 

Amazing. 

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Cuddl Duds Comfortwear Novelty Pajama Set

BUY IT: Cuddl Duds Comfortwear Novelty Pajama Set, $30 at QVC

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Henley Flannel Short PJ

BUY IT: Henley Flannel Short PJ, $30 at Victoria's Secret

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Leaf Jacquard Pajamas

BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Leaf Jacquard Pajamas, $41 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Commando Oversize Pajama Shirt

BUY IT: Commando Oversize Pajama Shirt, $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Liz Claiborne Notch Collar Flannel Pant Pajama Set

BUY IT: Liz Claiborne Notch Collar Flannel Pant Pajama Set-Plus, $24 at JCPenney

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Mae Women's Sleepwear Screen Print Sweatshirt and Short Pajama Set

BUY IT: Mae Women's Sleepwear Screen Print Sweatshirt and Short Pajama Set, $25 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

PJ SALVAGE Thermal Pajama Pants

BUY IT: PJ SALVAGE Thermal Pajama Pants, $46 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

J.CREW Dreamy Pajama Shorts Set

BUY IT: J.CREW Dreamy Pajama Shorts Set, $41

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

PJ SALVAGE Short Pajamas

BUY IT: PJ SALVAGE Short Pajamas (Plus Size), $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

SOMETHING NAVY Thermal PJs

BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Thermal PJs, $36 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Cheetah Short Pajamas

BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL Cheetah Short Pajamas, $46 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

J.CREW Vintage Black Watch Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants

BUY IT: J.CREW Vintage Black Watch Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants, $30 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL V-Neck Pajama Top

BUY IT: IN BLOOM BY JONQUIL V-Neck Pajama Top, $38 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Flora Nikrooz Sleepwear Margot Lace Panel Pajama 2-Piece Set

BUY IT: Flora Nikrooz Sleepwear Margot Lace Panel Pajama 2-Piece Set, $45 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Juicy Couture Short Sleeve Tee & Shorts Pajama Set

BUY IT: Juicy Couture Short Sleeve Tee & Shorts Pajama Set, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-comm: Warm and Snuggly PJs Under $50

Carole Hochman Silky Velour Notch Collar 2-Piece Pajama Set

BUY IT: Carole Hochman Silky Velour Notch Collar 2-Piece Pajama Set, $40 at QVC

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Olivia Munn Can't Stop Smiling While Kicking Off 2019 With Boyfriend Tucker Roberts

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.