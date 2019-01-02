Princess Eugenie Shares an Unseen Photo From the Day She Got Engaged

Instagram
It's been exactly one year since Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie.
While the couple announced their plans to wed in late Jan. 2018, the exact date of their engagement was never revealed...until now! Just days ago, Eugenie took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful sunset photo from Jan. 1, 2018.
"As 2018 draws to a close I wanted to share some of my favourite moments," Eugenie captioned the photo. "1st January 2018 - Jack asked me to marry him."
After eight years together, Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the Casamigos ambassador were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010.
On Oct. 12, the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue was the same location where Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle just five months prior.
Shortly after Eugenie and Jack's wedding, it was announced that Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Oct. 15. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."