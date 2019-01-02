Princess Eugenie Shares an Unseen Photo From the Day She Got Engaged

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie

Instagram

It's been exactly one year since Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie.

While the couple announced their plans to wed in late Jan. 2018, the exact date of their engagement was never revealed...until now! Just days ago, Eugenie took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful sunset photo from Jan. 1, 2018.

"As 2018 draws to a close I wanted to share some of my favourite moments," Eugenie captioned the photo. "1st January 2018 - Jack asked me to marry him."

After eight years together, Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

Photos

BTS Moments From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the Casamigos ambassador were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010.

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

On Oct. 12, the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue was the same location where Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle just five months prior.

Shortly after Eugenie and Jack's wedding, it was announced that Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Oct. 15. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Jack Brooksbank , Couples , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Olivia Munn Can't Stop Smiling While Kicking Off 2019 With Boyfriend Tucker Roberts

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.