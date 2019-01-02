Princess Eugenie Shares an Unseen Photo From the Day She Got Engaged

It's been exactly one year since Jack Brooksbank proposed to Princess Eugenie.

While the couple announced their plans to wed in late Jan. 2018, the exact date of their engagement was never revealed...until now! Just days ago, Eugenie took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful sunset photo from Jan. 1, 2018.

"As 2018 draws to a close I wanted to share some of my favourite moments," Eugenie captioned the photo. "1st January 2018 - Jack asked me to marry him."

After eight years together, Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.