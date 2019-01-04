2019 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:00 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 Golden Globes!
As we count down the days to the annual award show, honoring the best in film and television, let's take a look at the key players involved and what we can expect to see.
Nominees include the likes of Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga and Thandie Newton. Nominated movies include big box office hits Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh are hosting the 2019 Golden Globes, which takes place at its regular venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air live on NBC.
Check out a handy A-Z guide to the ceremony below.
NBC
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is co-hosting the ceremony.
Disney
The hit film is nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.
Warner Bros. Pictures
The hit movie is nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The Glee alum is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her leading role in Mary Poppins Returns.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Let's get real: What is the main reason to tune in to award show? The red carpet.
Article continues below
HFPA
The famous statuette got a makeover this year.
NBC
The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in A Very English Scandal.
Disney
The Disney-Pixar sequel is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Animated.
Article continues below
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her role in Homecoming.
HBO
The now Showtime drama series, starring Jim Carrey as a bereaved dad and Mister Rogers-like star, is nominated for two awards, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
There could be 100 people in one room and 99 don't believe in you and all it takes is one person to believe that the singer and actress can win a Golden Globe for film acting. She is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in A Star Is Born. The singer previous won a Golden Globe for for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role on American Horror Story.
Article continues below
Disney
Disney's sequel is nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Destroyer.
Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
There will probably be at least one big one...
Article continues below
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
...you may have some by the end of the night...
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Article continues below
Trae Patton/NBC
The Grey's Anatomy actress is co-hosting the ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Westworld.
NBC
There will probably be at least one big one!
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in Green Book.
NBC
...that's what you'll be asking yourself if there is a shocking win.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
...because someone always is.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.
NBC
Listen, sometimes you go home empty-handed...
The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?