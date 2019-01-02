Aw! Snooki's Kids Hold a Sonogram of Baby No. 3 in This Cute Photo

Staten Island Glamour Shots Photography
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 10:41 AM
Get ready for cuteness overload!
Snooki took to Instagram on Wednesday to share another adorable photo of her little ones. The snapshot featured her son, Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter, Giovanna LaValle, 4, holding up her sonogram. The dynamic duo were all smiles as they posed in color-coordinating outfits and proudly showed off their future sibling.
"I CANNOT DEAL," The Jersey Shore star captioned the image, taken by Staten Island Glamour Shots studio. She also included the hashtags #soblessed and #nuggets.
Snooki announced her pregnancy in November and used photos from the same shoot to break the news.
"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she wrote alongside another picture of the kiddos holding up the sonogram.
Her kids also helped reveal the sex of her third child in a super sweet video. The reality star and her hubby, Jionni LaValle, are expecting a baby boy.
"I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," Snooki, a.k.a. Nicole Polizzi, previously told E! News.
Since sharing the news, Snooki has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. For instance, she kept it real about her symptoms and shared a photo of herself throwing up. She also opened up to her followers about how she had been worried about conceiving.
"I'm just super excited to get this going," she said in a video posted to her YouTube page. "Me and Jionni have been trying to have a baby since July and now it's finally happened. I was getting a little worried because it wasn't happening as soon as I wanted it to."
It looks like her children are ready for a little brother, too.
"They've been waiting," she said in the video. "They've been asking for another baby. Hopefully it will calm them down because these two are always attacking each other and I just want to drink a bottle of wine. Now I can't so hopefully this will settle them down and get excited."
