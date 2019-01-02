All the Signs Toni Braxton and Birdman Were Headed for a Split

Say it ain't so, pop culture fans!

As 2019 kicks into high gear, it appears Toni Braxton and Bryan "Birdman" Williams have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways.

"It's over…." the rapper shared—then deleted—on Instagram Story on Tuesday. Toni would also cleanse her Instagram profile writing, "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year."

The news came as a huge bummer for fans who have watched the couple's love story unfold.

While the pair first met in 2002 while working on "Baby You Can Do It" together, things didn't turn romantic until May 2016. They would later make their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards.