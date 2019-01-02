Here's Why Everyone's Talking About Madonna's Butt

Madonna's New Year's Eve appearance has everyone talking.

Earlier this week, the superstar singer made a surprise appearance at The Stonewall Inn in New York City to help ring in 2019. While there, Madonna took to the stage to perform a number of songs, including her hit "Like a Prayer."

"Back stage at STONEWALL INN!!" Madonna captioned a BTS photo of herself on NYE. "2019 came. in with a Bang!!! #stonewall #pride #50th #newyear #newlife."

Madonna was joined on the stage for the performance by her 13-year-old son, David, who accompanied her on the guitar.

"Me and my favorite Freedom Fighter At Stonewall Inn!" Madonna wrote to her Instagram followers alongside a photo with David.