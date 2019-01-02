Isla Fisher Doesn't Look Like Amy Adams Anymore

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 9:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Isla Fisher

Instagram

New Year, new look.

Isla Fisher ditched her red hair and went blonde for 2019.

The actress shared a picture of her luscious new locks via Instagram on New Year's.

"Go blonde in '19 or go home," she captioned the snapshot.

At least the Wedding Crashers star will no longer be confused with Amy Adams. The comparisons were actually so frequent that Fisher once issued a PSA on Jimmy Kimmel Live! notifying viewers they weren't the same person. 

"We have totally different names; hence, we are totally different people," she said at the time. "It's really not that confusing." 

To be fair, the actresses share more than just a similar resemblance. They even both appeared in the thriller Nocturnal Animals.

Photos

Celebrity Look-Alikes

Sometimes, Fisher played along with the mix-ups—like the time Lady Gaga complimented her on her performance in American Hustle, which Adams starred in alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper in 2013. 

"I'm thinking 'Oh my gosh. It's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth,'" Fisher told Jimmy Kimmel. "So, I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head."  

The real kicker was when Adams later walked past the two stars.

"So I'm like, "There's Isla Fisher,'" Fisher recalled. 

There was also an incident at IKEA where a woman and her two kids asked Fisher to sing a song from Adams' 2007 movie Enchanted.

"I sang probably three verses before she just backed away realizing that I was clearly not Amy Adams," the self-described "tone deaf" star said.

Amy Adams, Isla Fisher

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby David Livingston/Getty Images

Then again, Adams isn't the only redheaded star Fisher has been mistaken for. The Confessions of a Shopaholic star made a joke about all of the possible errors after a Starbucks barista misspelled her name on a cup. 

"Better than Izla, Lisa, Eyelay, Amy AdamsJessica ChastainBryce Dallas Howard and occasionally when I haven't shaved...Ed Sheeran," Fisher joked at the time.

To be fair, even Fisher has gotten her auburn associates confused.

"Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Oh wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain," she said in the PSA. "OK, maybe it's a little hard to tell us apart."

To see more celebrity look-alikes, check out the gallery.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Isla Fisher , Amy Adams , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Beauty , Hair

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariel Winter, 29Rooms

Ariel Winter Has the Best Comeback for Troll Who Claims Drugs Are Behind Her Weight Loss

Gotham

Gotham Stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie Reflect on Their 5-Year Journey With the Dark Knight

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Oops! Tristan Thompson Doesn't Notice Khloe Kardashian Twerking

Danielle Fishel, Jensen Karp, Weddings

Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby Boy in July

90 Day Fiance, Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores

90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan and Fernanda Address Split Rumors

Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande Reunites With Ricky Alvarez While Declaring She's Dating "No One"

Abby Huntsman, The View

The View's Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.