Oops! Tristan Thompson Doesn't Notice Khloe Kardashian Twerking

All partied out, Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian co-hosted a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland with the NBA star and father of their baby girl True Thompson. On the dance floor, she got playful with him, staring to twerk. However, he did not notice her. The awkward moment was captured on camera and the video has gone viral.

However, the two shared a sweet kiss at midnight. A day later, Tristan complimented Khloe on Instagram, commenting on her photo, "True's mommy fine as hell."

The two shared several photos from the New Year's Eve bash, which took place at the Rumor Bar and Lounge in downtown Cleveland.

