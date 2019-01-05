How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Became Hollywood's New Golden Couple

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
The golden couple heading into the 2019 Golden Globes? Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
Following a year that saw the demise of many beloved celebrity pairings (Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therouxto name a few), Blunt and Krasinski, whose film A Quiet Place is nominated for Best Drama at Sunday's ceremony, are one of the rare couples helping keep our hope for love alive in the new year.
In fact, the couple, who wed in 2010 and have two daughters together, seem more in love than ever. Krasinski, 39, and Blunt, 35, each other's biggest fans and aren't shy about expressing their admiration for each other, even while keeping their relationship mostly private.
Dare we say Krasinksi (or "Kras," as Blunt affectionately calls him) is actually Blunt's No. 1 fanboy? (The Mary Poppins Returns star is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.)
After they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2008, they had their first date at his West Hollywood apartment eating pizza…but other than that, Blunt would prefer to keep the details private. "It's so precious, I don't want to talk about it," she said in a rare joint interview for The Hollywood Reporter. "Is that all right?"
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
For Krasinski, it was love at first sight, admitting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'" (For the record, she knew right away that Krasinski was the One, too, telling U.K.'s The Standard, "I really did, actually. I really did.")
It might be because he was a big fan of her work in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, which is his favorite romantic comedy of all-time.
In fact, he told E! News he's seen the 2006 movie that gave Blunt her big break as the icy assistant Emily, about "75 times."
When Blunt once asked him if he'd seen the movie, Krasinski answered, "'A lot of times.' She said, 'That's so sweet, but how many times?' Luckily, we had been dating for about a year so there was a lot of trust built up and I said, 'Like 75.'"
20th Century Fox
And in the early phase of their romance, she even caught in in the act.
" She opened the door and I flipped the channel and she looked at me like, 'Were you just watching porn?'...I think it was better for me at the time for her to think I was watching porn than watching The Devil Wears Prada for the seventy-fifth time."
But Krasinski isn't just a fan of his wife's earlier work.
"He cried. He absolutely loved it," Blunt told E! News of his reaction to seeing Into the Woods in 2014.
When he saw Mary Poppins Returns for the first time at a screening, he was overcome with emotion, quickly going through a box of tissues provided to him before the movie began.
"I was pushing through all the bagels and muffins that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, 'I need anything to stop this crying!' I was crying so much! I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater. Just a lot of [wiping my eyes and saying], 'Oh, it's so beautiful!'"
François Duhamel/Focus Features
Despite never having watched an episode of The Office (though she was a fan of the original British version!), the NBC sitcom that made Krasinski one of TV's most beloved boyfriends (Jim and Pam forever!), Blunt is just as big of a fan of her husband's work.
"I loved him in Away We Go. I think he was just awesome in it," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I loved his big shaggy beard and the hair and he was so authentic and funny. I think that's one of my favorites that he's done."
10 years into their relationship, the couple finally decided to work together on A Quiet Place, one of 2018's biggest hits, which was co-written and directed by Krasinski. Made for just $17 million, the movie, which finds the married couple playing a married couple, went on to make over $340 million worldwide. It was the surprise hit of the year, with audiences and critics gushing over the horror film.
But Blunt almost didn't star alongside her husband.
YouTube
Though he had written the role with his wife in mind, Krasinski was hesitant to ask Blunt to star in A Quiet Place as she was prepping to take on the iconic role of Mary Poppins. But after she read the script on a cross-country flight, she knew she had to join the movie and let her husband know immediately.
"It was like she was proposing to me," Krasinski told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was one of the greatest moments in my career. I screamed out, 'Yes!' I'm surprised we didn't emergency land in San Antonio."
Paramount Pictures
Despite the movie's traumatic scenes, Krasinski and Blunt enjoyed their first on-screen collaboration very much…decompressing together and lifting each other up during the intense work.
"The drives to work and from work were really amazing times, where we listened to music, and we talked about the day, and downloaded," she told Deadline. "So there was that ability to escape, certainly in a vat of Macallan Whisky when we got home as well, to decompress."
And after working together, Krasinski told Jimmy Kimmel, "She is without a doubt the classiest, smartest, most dedicated actress I've ever know."
And he couldn't stop gushing about his wife's talent in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Andrew Hetherington/The Hollywood Reporter
"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does. It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts," he said. "For me, I love acting, and I'm so lucky to be doing it. But she's on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row."
Back in 2013, Blunt opened up to InStyle about how much Krasinski's unwavering support has meant to her.
"Meeting John really changed my life," she said. "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days."
For Blunt, she believed in Krasinski so much that she broke one of her ultimate rules for him to do A Quiet Place.
"I have a minimum of a five-month rule between projects, other than A Quiet Place," she told THR. "I broke the rule for him and him alone."
And though they've become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, they make sure to have their own individual identities and careers—and celebrate them.
"We've always allowed and rejoiced in each other having a very full life outside of the other one," Blunt said.
And their celebrity friends back that up, with their good friend Chris Pratt telling The Hollywood Reporter, "They are a down-to-earth couple, both really fun and funny. They're caring and kind. They're always doing bits and making themselves and other people laugh."
Their other famous friends they've often been spotted vacationing with include Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper, to name just a few.
And Matt Damon was quick to gush over the couple to Entertainment Weekly.
"Playing a character on a TV show for so long, John had this unfair burden he had to smash through, and that's been done now, clearly. Emily, I don't think she ever repeats herself. When I worked with her almost 10 years ago in The Adjustment Bureau, everybody knew she was this really gifted actress," he said. "But with this year's one-two punch of A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns, she's now a huge movie star in the eyes of the people who greenlight movies. I don't think we've seen the limit of what either of them can do yet."
Whatever comes next, we know Blunt and Krasinski will be cheering each other on.
The 2019 Golden Globes winners will be announced live when the ceremony airs on NBC on Jan. 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET.
(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
