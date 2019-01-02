Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby Boy in July

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Danielle Fishel, Jensen Karp, Weddings

Jillian McQuerrey

Two months after getting married, Danielle Fishel announced today she is pregnant.

Sharing a picture of three pairs of tennis shoes—including baby Nikes—the actress wrote on Instagram, "I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait."

This will be the first child for Fishel and Jensen Karp, who later commented on the Boy Meets World star's picture, writing, "This post is better than mine. Love you. Let's name him Jordan."

Karp also joked about his wife's pregnancy on his on Instagram account. "GUYS. We're having a baby boy," he wrote. "Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo..." Showing she shares his sense of humor, the mom-to-be left a comment on his post, writing, "I can't wait to raise that little monster in a baby body with you."

After Fishel's blogger friend Kelly Rizzo joked she can help with the "eating for two part," the actress wrote back, "Please! Jensen's worried about gaining wait and I need a partner in crime."

Photos

Celebrities Who Managed to Hide Their Pregnancies

After sharing the news with their followers, a wave of congratulatory messages rolled in by the second. "I couldn't be more excited. I love you both very much. I'll help as much as you need but you can juggle 744,886 things at once so maybe you won't need help," actress Angela Trimbur told Fishel, adding, "But also, I'm here." Feeling grateful, Fishel replied, "We'll need your enormous heart to love him to pieces because everyone who has your love is special."

Actor August Maturo, who played Fishel's son on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World, was just as tickled. "Your TV son is so happy you are getting a real-life son. You are going to be the greatest mom EVER, and I should know!" he said. "Congratulations to you and @jensenclan88."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Danielle Fishel , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariel Winter, 29Rooms

Ariel Winter Has the Best Comeback for Troll Who Claims Drugs Are Behind Her Weight Loss

Gotham

Gotham Stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie Reflect on Their 5-Year Journey With the Dark Knight

Amy Adams, Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher Doesn't Look Like Amy Adams Anymore

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Oops! Tristan Thompson Doesn't Notice Khloe Kardashian Twerking

90 Day Fiance, Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda Flores

90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan and Fernanda Address Split Rumors

Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande Reunites With Ricky Alvarez While Declaring She's Dating "No One"

Abby Huntsman, The View

The View's Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.