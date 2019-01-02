Gotham Stars David Mazouz, Ben McKenzie Reflect on Their 5-Year Journey With the Dark Knight

It's the end of an era for David Mazouz. Viewers have watched the young man turn into just that, a young man, on Gotham as Bruce Wayne. Now with the series coming to an end, he's reflecting on the five-year journey both in front of and behind the camera.

"It kind of didn't really hit me until probably last year when I really started to think about it. When I think about how much the show has shaped me—I mean…I feel like anybody thinks of their teenager years as their most formative, and I've spent all of my teenage years on Gotham," Mazouz told us.

He was 12 years old when he was auditioning for the part, was 13 as they shot the pilot and has this 18th birthday in a matter of weeks.