Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed

Ariana Madix is in the clear now.

Ahead of the new year, the Vanderpump Rules star took a moment to reflect on 2018 via social media. The reality star highlighted some of her most memorable experiences in 2018, including dream trips to Cuba and Japan and starting a business.

"2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned," she wrote to fans on New Year's Eve. "Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome."

Among those hardships was a cancer discovery. "I had to have a lil bit o'cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!)," the 33-year-old assured her followers.