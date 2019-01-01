Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Spark Reconciliation Rumors on New Year's Eve

Can Olivia Culpoand Danny Amendola's matching social media be a simple coincidence? You be the judge.

The exes, who split two months ago, raised eyebrows online as they rang in 2019 identical fashion. The former Miss Universe and Miami Dolphins wide receiver documented New Year's Eve on their individual Instagram Stories, sharing strangely similar snaps of the sunset behind some beach grass and later fireworks over the ocean ringing in 2019. An arm can even be seen in the background of Culpo's footage. Could it be her former beau?

Of course, it didn't take long for the internet to notice the striking similarities, raising suspicions that these two have reconciled or at least are hanging out again not very long after they called it quits for the second time.