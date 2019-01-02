A Star Is Born! Watch Lady Gaga's First-Ever E! News Interview

It's been about 10 years since E! News first interviewed Lady Gaga—and what a decade it's been.

Since 2008, Mother Monster has won six Grammys, landed a Las Vegas residency and launched an award-winning acting career. Not only did she take home a 2016 Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, but she's also currently in the running for two more trophies for her role in A Star Is Born.

But before she was a major superstar, she was a student studying her craft. During her first interview with E! News, Gaga revealed she studied art history, film, light design, stage design, dance and acting in school.

"I did everything in the arts in college and in high school, as well. So, I have an art background," she said. "And I know how to glue sequins onto bras. And I know how to freakin' sing."