Here's Why 90 Day Fiancé Fans Think Jonathan and Fernanda Broke Up

Could there be trouble in paradise for a beloved 90 Day Fiancé couple?

That's what some fans are asking after taking a look at Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores' social media pages.

While viewers watched the couple say "I Do" in Sunday night's season finale, many can't help but notice some red flags in the relationship.

It all started Monday night when Jonathan took to Instagram where he posted a photo of his New Year's Eve celebrations without his wife.

"Bring in the New Year with this special lady!" he wrote while smiling next to his mom. "Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters and abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019! #Family #Love #Health #Wealth #Success #NewYearsEve #2019 #familyfirst."