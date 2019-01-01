Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Expecting Another Baby After Miscarriage

2019 is going to be extra special for this famous family.

On Tuesday morning, Gordon Ramsay kicked off a new year by sharing some big news on Instagram. As it turns out, the famous chef and his wife Tana Ramsay are expecting another baby.

"Exciting news!" he shared on Instagram. "Happy new year from all the Ramsay's."

In the video, the Hell's Kitchen star pans the camera to his wife who shows off her baby bump as their four kids clap with excitement.

"Best news ever mate," close family friend David Beckham wrote in the comments section after watching the clip.