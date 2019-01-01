We Can't Stop Watching Chrissy Teigen's New Year's Eve Moment With Leslie Jones' Umbrella

It can only go up from here, right?

For those celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square Monday night, conditions weren't exactly ideal.

Between the freezing cold temperatures and consistent rain, the Big Apple wasn't so cozy right before midnight.

But before counting down for the annual ball drop, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones found themselves in a hilarious situation on NBC's special broadcast. As it turns out, umbrellas are more dangerous than we first thought.

In a video clip going viral, the supermodel tries to hug the Saturday Night Live star. But in the process, Leslie's umbrella hits Chrissy right in the face.