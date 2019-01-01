Taylor Swift's Star-Studded New Year's Eve Costume Party Will Give You Serious FOMO

Forget about the Fourth of July! Taylor Swift is all about New Year's Eve.

As the clock stuck midnight in New York City, the "Gorgeous" singer decided to celebrate with her closest friends at an intimate East Coast celebration.

In pictures posted on the Grammy winner's Instagram, fans quickly realized it was a costume themed party. And you're right, guests didn't disappoint in the wardrobe department.

"Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy," Taylor wrote on social media. "This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019."

For Taylor in particular, she chose to dress up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. As for Blake Lively, she portrayed an excellent Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz while Gigi Hadid dressed as Mary Poppins.