Lindsay Lohan Declares Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Is Not Girls Gone Wild In New Clip

Lindsay Lohan is not here for any messing around!

In a first clip from her new reality show that MTV just released, Lohan comes upon a pool full of young people having a great time, laughing and pouring wine into their mouths in the pool. She's clearly unhappy, because she "wants to build an empire" and "this is not Girls Gone Wild."

"I want to keep people on their toes because I know what it's like to be left to your own devices, and not have someone there to be like, OK wait, what's worth it?" she explains in the clip below. This is clearly a whole new Lindsay Lohan than we've seen before, and we can't say we're not intrigued.