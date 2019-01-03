A Look Back at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage
The 2019 Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 6 and feature a bunch of new and returning nominees. Some first-ever nominees include SZA, Kristen Bell, Kendrick Lamar, Richard Madden and Elsie Fisher.
The 76th annual awards show will be hosted by none other than Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg. In order to get ready for the big night and what really marks the start of awards season, take a look back at what the red carpet looked like in 2009.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde looked majestic in a floor-length strapless lavender gown.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Viola Davis
The How to Get Away With Murder star flashed a huge smile on the red carpet. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Doubt.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Miley Cyrus
The Hannah Montana star smiled on the red carpet in a white and gold dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Seal & Heidi Klum
Seal and the German model made it work on the red carpet. The two of them were married from 2005-2014.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore
Ashton Kutcher looked Punk'd ready while Moore shone in a cream-colored gown. They split up in 2013.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Lange & Drew Barrymore
The American Horror Story queen and Charlie's Angels star hold hands together on the red carpet. They co-starred in Grey Gardens, which won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2010 Golden Globes.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie
Pitt and Jolie looked cool as can be on the carpet together before the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. They officially got married in 2014 and split in 2016.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were soaring, flying in style on the red carpet. They started dating after the first High School Musical movie and broke up in 2010.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
The Carters looked crazy in love at the Golden Globes.
Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio
The Titanic co-stars and close friends looked stunning while standing together. They played a couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road, which was nominated for 4 awards, including Best Motion Picture-Drama. Winslet took home the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo put the "gold" in Golden Globes as she stood alongside her then-husband Marc Anthony.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taraji P. Henson
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress stood out on the red carpet. The film was nominated for five golden globes.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Joey Fatone & Lisa Rinna
The NSYNC member and Lisa Rinna took a more light-hearted approach to the Golden Globe Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Still Eva Longoria Parker in 2009, the Desperate Housewives star looked breathtaking in a strapless red dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Patrick Dempsey & Tina Fey
It wouldn't be a red carpet without an awkward run-in! Patrick Dempsey and Tina Fey showed some pearly whites before the show. Fey's sitcom 30 Rock took home a slew of awards that year, including Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas
The Jonas Brothers were fresh off a new album and their Disney movie Camp Rock in 2009. The trio split up in 2013, but they're still fan favorites wherever they go.
Congratulations to all the nominees!